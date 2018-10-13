Michael Bublé says his perceptions of fame have changed in the wake of his son's cancer battle.

'I don't have the stomach for it anymore' - Michael Bublé says he's over 'celebrity narcissism' and won't do any more interviews

The Canadian singer's eldest son Noah (5) is in remission following treatment for hepatoblastoma. He was diagnosed at just three years of age.

Bublé took time out from music to be with Noah, his wife Luisana Lopilato (31) and their other son Elias (2). They recently welcomed a baby girl, Vida, to the family too.

The Mail Online claims that the singer, who recently played Croke Park in Dublin, gave his 'last interview' to the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine.

Michael Buble with his wife of seven years, Luisana Lopilato Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed a third child (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Speaking about his son's diagnosis he said, "You just want to die. I don't even know how I was breathing.

"My wife was the same and even though I was the stronger of the two of us, I wasn't strong. My wife was... I'm sorry, I can't make it to the end of that sentence."

Michael Buble and son Noah in Madrid, Spain in 2016

The singer said he views fame differently now and he became "embarrassed" by his ego. He added, "I don't have the stomach for it anymore. The celebrity narcisism. This is my last interview. I'm retiring."

He said he decided that he would never read his name again in print, or read a review, or use social media.

"My whole being's changed. My perception of life," he added.

Speaking about his tenth record releasing on November 16, which is called Love, but displayed as a heart emoji, he admitted he thought he would never make another album when his son became ill.

“I didn’t anticipate returning to recording or performing and I was fine with that," he told Press Association.

“My entire world view has changed completely these last few years. I wanted to spend all my time with my wife and kids. That was my focus.

“During that time, I also learned how much love and humanity is out in the world from the prayers and good wishes we received.

“But slowly, along with understanding what my priorities in life are, I began to feel a new commitment to express the emotions and lessons I’ve embraced.”

