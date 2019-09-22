Style Celebrity News

Sunday 22 September 2019

'I don't hate him, I'm just disappointed' - Love Island's Amber Gill says Greg O'Shea split was a 'blessing in disguise'

‘Love Island’ winners Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill. Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/REX
‘Love Island’ winners Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill. Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/REX
Greg O’Shea was mobbed by fans at the first day of the Ploughing Championships. Picture: Collins
Winners of ‘Love Island,’ Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill
Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have since ended their relationship (Yui Mok/PA)
Greg and Amber at Croke Park
Amber and Greg are reunited in Ireland. PIC: Amber Gill/Instagram
Amber Gill. PIC: Greg O'Shea/Instagram
Greg and Amber at Croke Park
Love Island's Greg O'Shea and RTE's Marty Morrissey. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Amber and Greg apologise to fans for having too much fun to post much to social media.
Love Island winner Greg O’Shea with friends (Yui Mok/PA)
Adulation: 'Love Island' winner Greg O'Shea is mobbed as he leaves Shannon Airport. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Love Island winner Greg O’Shea back home at Shannon Airport. Picture: Kyran O'Brien
Greg with Ryan Tubridy. Photo: Andres Poveda
Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island’s Greg O’Shea is part of the RTÉ coverage team

BANG Showbiz

Amber Gill thinks her split from Greg O'Shea was a "blessing in disguise".

The 'Love Island' beauty has quickly moved on from her relationship heartbreak and, in the long run, Amber feels their split may ultimately be a blessing.

She said: "I think in the future I'll look back on this as a blessing in disguise. I can focus on work and spending time with my family and friends."

Amber has also dismissed the idea Greg should give her his split of their £50,000 'Love Island' winnings.

However, she has admitted to being disappointed in the hunky star, suggesting he should have invested more of his time and energy into their relationship.

She told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: "He can keep it. I needed someone else to win and we won it together. I don't hate him, I'm just disappointed in him, really.

"All I'd wanted was a little bit of effort on his part to come to London or Newcastle to see me, and we'd had a discussion about that a couple of days before. And then he texted me on the day I was supposed to fly to Ireland."

Despite this, Amber insisted she doesn't need to be in a relationship in order to feel happy.

She said: "You don't need to be in a relationship at all.

"I think if you're going to be with somebody they have got to enhance your life, otherwise there's no point. Being by yourself is amazing - it is powerful."

Online Editors

Related Content

Independent Style

Also in this section