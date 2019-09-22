'I don't hate him, I'm just disappointed' - Love Island's Amber Gill says Greg O'Shea split was a 'blessing in disguise'

The 'Love Island' beauty has quickly moved on from her relationship heartbreak and, in the long run, Amber feels their split may ultimately be a blessing.

She said: "I think in the future I'll look back on this as a blessing in disguise. I can focus on work and spending time with my family and friends."

Amber has also dismissed the idea Greg should give her his split of their £50,000 'Love Island' winnings.

However, she has admitted to being disappointed in the hunky star, suggesting he should have invested more of his time and energy into their relationship.

She told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: "He can keep it. I needed someone else to win and we won it together. I don't hate him, I'm just disappointed in him, really.

"All I'd wanted was a little bit of effort on his part to come to London or Newcastle to see me, and we'd had a discussion about that a couple of days before. And then he texted me on the day I was supposed to fly to Ireland."

Despite this, Amber insisted she doesn't need to be in a relationship in order to feel happy.

She said: "You don't need to be in a relationship at all.

"I think if you're going to be with somebody they have got to enhance your life, otherwise there's no point. Being by yourself is amazing - it is powerful."

Online Editors