Maura Higgins' nerves are jangling ahead of starting training for Dancing On Ice on Monday.

'I don't go to the gym so it's going to be tough' - Maura Higgins on Dancing on Ice training

The Love Island star (28) will be taking on the challenge of learning complicated routines from next week.

She added that since there weren't many ice rinks around while she was growing up in Longford, she'll be starting from scratch.

"I've just done it twice before for fun. I think I'll be all right. I'm a brave girl so it's not going to put me off. I'm just going to go for it," she told the Herald.

Maura Higgins as she launched the Bellamianta Tan Glow Gorgeous Gift Set at Boots in Liffey Valley,Shopping Centre, Dublin, Pic Brian McEvoy

The former hairdresser, who will be competing alongside stars like Kevin Kilbane and H from Steps, said that she feels that learning the routines will be the hardest part.

"I would say training will be the toughest thing for me because I don't go to the gym so it's going to be tough," she said.

Maura Higgins meets fans as she launched the Bellamianta Tan Glow Gorgeous Gift Set at Boots in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin, Pic Brian McEvoy

"I didn't think I was that competitive until I went on the show.

"But I found out from being in the villa, with all the challenges going on, that I actually am very competitive."

Asked if love interest and professional dancer Curtis Pritchard had given her advice on learning the routines for Dancing On Ice, she said: "Well no, because it's two totally different things. He's not a skater."

The in-demand star recently signed as an ambassador for online fashion retailer Boohoo.com and also has a slot on ITV's This Morning.

However, she hinted that a new role with an Irish TV station could be on the cards in the future.

"I've got a lot of exciting things coming up. There's lots of things in the pipeline but I can't say any more about it just yet," she said.

Asked about reports that she turned down a slot on RTE's Dancing With The Stars, she said that she has been inundated with offers about possible projects.

"I get offered so many shows and I can't do them all," she added.

She has barely had a moment to herself since exiting the Majorcan villa in fourth place, alongside Pritchard.

However, she has no intention of slowing down.

She was in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre yesterday helping launch Bellamianta's Glow Gorgeous tanning kit in Boots.

