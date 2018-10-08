'I don't feel the need to bare my darkest fears, there's pressure to constantly have your game face on' - Amy Huberman

Amy Huberman is almost as well-known for her cheery, down-to-earth demeanour as she is her for her onscreen career.

Her acting CV features starring roles on hit dramas and comedies across Ireland and the UK, she has a famously happy marriage to husband of eight years Brian O'Driscoll with whom she shares two children - Sadie (five) and Billy (three) - and she's in promotion mode for her new RTE series Finding Joy, which she both wrote and stars in.

She enjoys two lucrative side gigs as a jewellery designer and brand ambassador for Newbridge Silverware and an eponymous shoe collection for Bourbon Footwear. Amy might outwardly live something of a charmed life, but she's quick to say she has worked her socks off to enjoy her success. And while she might be well known for her 'normal girl' image, she issues a reminder that at the end of the day, she's a businesswoman and with that, comes the need for a professional "game face".

"We are all meant to be shiny happy people. Of course, it's not realistic to be happy all day, every day," she told the RTE Guide. "I'm not upbeat all the time but I don't feel that I have to bare my darkest fears or worry all the time about the things in my life - like my parents getting older or the fact that my Dad is not well. I have to accept those as the realities of my life but I do have a positive outlook.

Amy Huberman with her parents Sandra and Harold at the opening night of The Walworth Farce in The Olympia Theatre

"That's not to say there are times I feel down or am hard on myself, because that's just human. I think we should own our sadness but there's also the pressure to constantly have your game face on."

While she and BOD aren't exactly quiet about their personal lives, particularly on social media, they don't exactly court attention despite being in one of the most high profile relationships in Ireland. There are no magazine spreads, no Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds-level headline grabbing ribbing, and there are only two pictures of her daughter Sadie in the public environ (and none of their son Billy) - a choice, the couple are conscious to enforce.

"It's a personal choice. When I put myself out in the public eye, that is my choice and I can still walk away from it," she explained.

"I love being a mother. I really enjoy my family time and I need it and I'm protective of it. I also need to be creative, so I need my time away from it as well. but I would never be prescriptive about how anyone else should live their live and whether they should be doing it one way or another."

Brian O’Driscoll and wife Amy Huberman

