'I didn't think I was good looking enough for tv', says rising RTE star Doireann Garrihy

Doireann Garrihy might be one of the fastest rising broadcasters in Ireland, but she didn't always have the confidence to pursue her television dream.

At 26, Doireann has successfully transitioned from Spin 1038 radio presenter to RTE star du jour, landing the coveted hosting role on the Podge & Rodge resurgence, and a digital show entitled The Doireann Project on the RTE Player - not to mention her impressive social media following.

"Now that I have, I can't understand why I never strived for it before. I remember when I worked for AA Roadwatch and I had a meeting with my boss Conor Faughnan and I told him that eventually I wanted to go on and do proper radio," she told the Mail on Sunday.

"And he was like, 'And TV'. And I told him I didn't think I would be good looking enough for tv. He was taken aback and told me I was lovely and would be great for tv. That was only about three years ago and I didn't have it in my head."

Podge & Rodge with their new co-host Doireann Garrihy

Her rise to fame has been something of a meteoric one, cleverly managing to turn her social media stardom into mainstream work at Montrose.

"I think last year was my breakout year," she said. "That was when things started going for me. In fact, it was around this time last year when I got the Zoo Crew on Spin and the social media stuff really took off.

"I started getting recognised and that was the moment I though, 'Okay, this is a bit odd. People asking you for photographs and stuff. And while 2017 was the year where everything was sort of happening for me, 2018 is where the big stuff sort of landed. This seems to be the real deal and I just have to knuckle down and do it."

Over the summer, she went public with her relationship with Clare-based farmer Joe Melody, and said she doesn't "really care" about comments from others, adding, "I just do my own thing."

Online Editors