'I didn’t post that video to show off my body' - Vogue Williams hits back at body shaming trolls

Vogue Williams has hit back at body shaming trolls who left "awful" comments online saying that her body does not look realistic six weeks postpartum.

The model and partner Spencer Matthews welcomed their second child, Gigi, in July, but she came under fire after earlier this week after she posted a video of herself in a bikini showing followers how to apply fake tan.

Writing on Instagram, the 34-year-old said she received a "mainly positive" response to the video but was irked by some of the more negative commentary about how she looks after giving birth.

"There is no secret! I got a lot of comments and mails about the video I posted the other day. Mainly positive but my god there were some awful ones! I hate the term “snapping back” it’s not something I aspire to do after having a child nor do I think it’s important," Vogue said.

The presenter said her body is "different to other people’s," and that she did not do "anything specific" to get in shape post pregnancy.

"I’ve only recently started training again, 4 times a week for 45 minutes a session," she said.

"I try to eat healthily but I have not cut calories and eat a lot more than usual as I’m breastfeeding and it’s important to keep calories up so you have a good milk supply. I trained the whole way throughout my pregnancy and I think that is a factor in the way I look now. I’m also VERY tall so there’s a lot more room for a baby.

"I’ve trained since I was 16, for me it’s a great thing not only for my body but for my mind too. At the moment I feel permanently exhausted but training gives me energy and keeps my hormones under more control (they are still all over the place a little as with any new mother). I didn’t post that video to show off my body."

"I have always done tan tutorials, I don’t feel the need to hide my body because as I’ve read “it’s unrealistic 6 weeks PP” . What should a body look like after a baby? There isn’t a set way it should look.

"I don’t want anyone to feel bad about their bodies and I certainly don’t want to be made feel bad about my own," she said.

Online Editors