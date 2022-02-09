Kim Kardashian has opened up about her divorce from Kanye West in a new interview with American Vogue.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who appears on the cover the magazine’s March issue, said the separation was a result of her finally deciding to make herself happy.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” the 41-year-old businesswoman said.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the Donda rapper in February 2021, calling time on their almost decade-long relationship. The former couple, who began dating in 2011, married in Italy in 2014.

They have four children together, North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (2).

Kardashian said it “feels really good” to put her own happiness first, even if a consequence of that was the end of her marriage.

“I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Kardashian said she wants to dedicate the next decade to being “Team Me”.

“I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy,” she said.

“I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram,” she continued, adding that her younger sister, Khloe, had recently come up with the phrase “post and ghost” for using the social media app.

While Kardashian and West’s divorce seemed amicable at first, relations between the pair have become tumultuous in recent weeks.

Last week, West claimed that Kardashian had allowed North to create a TikTok account against his will.

Sharing a screenshot of North taken from TikTok, West wrote on Instagram: “Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will.”

Kardashian later shared a statement on her Instagram story, writing that her estranged husband’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media are “actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create”.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian continued.

Speaking about her approach to parenting after divorce, the beauty mogul told Vogue that she advocates for being your co-parent’s “biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through”.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best’,” she said.