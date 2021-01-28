'I could sit and stare at him all day long' - Rugby star Cian Healy announces birth of first child with wife Laura Smith

Rugby legend Cian Healy has paid tribute to his wife Laura Smith after he become a father following the arrival of his new baby son.

The Ireland and Leinster prop opened his heart on Instagram, where he shared a photo of his son’s tiny feet alongside a heartfelt message to Laura.

"I’ve been in awe of @ssssmithser for a very long time, even more so now having seen how she has taken to motherhood so well and proven that she is our family’s rock," he wrote.

"We welcomed baby Beau Healy to the world on 15th January and every day since we have been loving and learning. I could sit and stare at him all day long!"

The couple had managed to keep the news private throughout Laura's pregnancy and surprised many when they finally revealed their baby joy.

The post received floods of messages from well-wishers, with rugby stars Jordi Murphy, Sean O'Brien and Jimmy Goppperth congratulating the couple.

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 at St Joseph’s Church in Clifden, after Cian popped the question back in December 2017.

The pair first started dating in school, but a move to New York for Laura meant that the couple split in 2012. However, they reunited three years later on her return to Ireland.

Leinster star Healy previously dated former Miss Ireland and Dancing with the Stars contestant Holly Carpenter but that relationship ended back in 2014.

