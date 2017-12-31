Nick Munier has described his new love Alanna Feeney as his 'rock' in the wake of his divorce and restaurant closure.

'I can't thank her enough' - Nick Munier reveals new love Alanna Feeney has been his 'rock' since his divorce and 'Avenue' restaurant closure

The former Masterchef Ireland star has been lying low since his Temple Bar restaurant 'Avenue by Nick Munier' closed suddenly in April after two years in business.

Munier (50) was previously married to Denise McBrien and he sold his share in Trinity Street restaurant Pichet during their divorce in 2014, before moving on to open Avenue on Crow Street in Temple Bar. When the restaurant closed he says Alanna, who had been general manager at Avenue, was his "rock" and the "only person" who helped him through the difficult time as his parents live abroad.

"That woman could easily have walked away because the s**t hit the fan," he told the Irish Mail on Sunday. "She stood by me; just listening was a lifeline. All I can say is kudos to this woman. She was going through her own difficulties, we are together and it is in its infancy. But I can't thank her enough." The loved-up couple has been spotted out and about together at a number of Dublin restaurant events including the official launch of Farrier & Draper at Powerscourt Townhouse and the launch of Dine in Dublin earlier this year.

The restaurateur and artist previously worked as a judge on RTÉ's 'MasterChef' series alongside celebrity chef Dylan McGrath from 2011 to 2013, when they also did a celebrity version of the show. He first found fame as the affable maitre d' on Marco Pierre White's flagship show on ITV, 'Hell's Kitchen'. He moved to Ireland more than 10 years ago and went on to work in restaurants like Peacock Alley and Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud.

