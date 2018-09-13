Style Celebrity News

Thursday 13 September 2018

'I can't take it' - Chrissy Teigen shares adorable picture of her baby son Miles

Miles was born in May

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, left, and their son Miles, right
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, left, and their son Miles, right
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose in the press room during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in the press room at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna. Picture: Instagram
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Chrissy Teigen gave birth to Miles in May (Ian West/PA)

Keiran Southern

Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable picture of her son Miles Theodore.

The model and TV presenter, 32, gave birth to Miles in May, her second child with husband John Legend.

The couple also have a daughter, two-year-old Luna.

On Wednesday, Teigen posted a picture of Miles on her Instagram, showing the boy resting on a yellow blanket.

She captioned the post: “I can’t take it.”

Legend, 39, who earlier this week became one of only 15 people to win the EGOT – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award – then shared a throwback picture comparing himself to Miles.

Legend placed Miles’s photo next to one of him as a baby, also lying on a yellow blanket.

He captioned the post: “Miles inherited my love for lying on mustard colored blankets.”

On Sunday, Legend picked up an Emmy for his work on the live production of Jesus Christ Superstar, along with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

After winning the award, he said: “Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories.

“Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar.

“So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air. #EGOT.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose in the press room during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose in the press room during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Press Association

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section