Cat Deeley has revealed she bought her Alexander McQueen wedding dress before meeting her comedian husband Patrick Kielty.

The presenter purchased the dress simply because it was beautiful, and stored it away, intending to wear it some day to a glamorous event.

Her wedding ceremony in Rome on September 30, 2012, proved to be the perfect occasion.

Deeley revealed the dress’s history on the Lorraine show on Friday morning, which she was hosting in the absence of Lorraine Kelly.

She was discussing the wedding dress worn by Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds with fashion expert Mark Heyes when she revealed how she had purchased her own frock on a whim.

“Mine is in the cupboard somewhere, but I’d actually got my dress before,” she said.

“It wasn’t because I was feeling lucky, I promise. It was a couture dress from Alexander McQueen.

“It was so beautiful that I just couldn’t not buy it. I hadn’t even met Paddy at that stage.

“I put it in my cupboard and was like ‘I'll wear it to something... I'll wear it to some awards’.

Deeley and Co Down comedian Kielty tied the knot at a private ceremony at St Isidore’s College in Rome, surrounded by close friends and family.

They had only been dating for around nine months but had been friends for years.

Kielty’s parish priest at the time, Father Gary Donegan, flew over to officiate at the ceremony.

Details were kept under wraps and no official photographs were ever released.

Deeley has previously spoken of her love for high fashion, particularly McQueen pieces.

In an interview in 2011, a year before her wedding, she said the first item of couture she bought was a McQueen “tea-stained-coloured [dress with] “whispers of spider web, net and tulle”.

She added the dress, which was one of just two made and was on sale at the time, was so exquisite that she had not actually worn it and was thinking of getting it framed.

The TV host, who presented So You Think You Can Dance for 14 years in LA, has designed a knitwear collection for Winser London.

She recently told the Times she was “addicted” to fashion and vintage and had a “humongous wardrobe” featuring pieces from Karl Lagerfeld, Tom Ford and the McQueen couture dress she wore on her wedding day.

Deeley also revealed on Friday morning’s Lorraine that she once bought the same Gucci frock as Hollywood actress Kerry Washington, who’s currently in Belfast to shoot the Netflix film The School for Good and Evil. She said that of the two, the actress had worn the dress better.

Deeley and Kielty, who have two young sons, Milo and James, celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this September.