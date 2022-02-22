Kathryn Thomas has defended Operation Transformation and said she is “proud” of the “important work” it does.

The presenter expressed her views on the show after filming the final episode of this year’s series which airs on Wednesday.

The series faced more backlash this year following a statement from Bodywhys, the Eating Disorders Association of Ireland, that the show was “triggering” for some service users.

The organisation said many of its service users have highlighted that they find the show “continues to be triggering for them, causes them distress and impacts negatively on their mental health”.

However, the RTÉ star has backed the show saying she would not be a part of the programme if she didn’t believe in its “integrity”.

Read More

“I’ve just left RTE after wrapping the finale of Operation Transformation. What a day, oh my god it was brilliant. Our leaders Kathleen, Katie, Sarah, Stefano and John, they are just brilliant,” she said today.

“To the thousands who showed up to support them, to shout their name, to show your support to the show, honestly, it means the world, not just to me but to everyone who works on the show.

Video of the Day

“I want to say I am so proud of this show, I am so proud of the people who work on it, I am so proud of the work that it does. It is really important, it is an important show, and I would not be working on the show and the mother of two daughters if I didn’t believe in the integrity of it.”

In relation to the recent controversy, the mother-of-two said “everyone is entitled to their own opinion” and that she avoids any negativity online.

She said she does not believe in “trolling” or “false accusations” reported online.

“There has been criticism levelled at the show and a lot of you on here have been asking ‘Why have you not come out against it and why are you not saying anything?’. I honestly don’t believe in getting into online spats, I don’t block anyone ever,” she said on her Instagram story.

“I believe that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, what I don’t believe in is trolling. What I don’t believe in is blatantly false accusations and false facts reported, whether it’s here online or in a newspaper, that’s just wholeheartedly inaccurate but as I said everyone is entitled to their own opinion.”