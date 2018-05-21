'I am proud to be a woman and a feminist' - Meghan Markle reveals plans for life as a royal
Meghan Markle has given a hint of how she will shape her new role as a full-time member of the British royal family as a biography was published on the monarchy's official website.
Hours after the former actress had exchanged vows with Harry, the royal site had been updated to reflect its newest member.
And a powerful statement from Meghan takes centre stage, with the page quoting her as saying: "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist."
The biography also highlights her "lifelong commitment" to a range of causes, including those promoting social justice and women's empowerment.
It reflects on the royal bride's work aged just 11, when she successfully campaigned for the wording on a TV advert to be altered after it used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid.
"Her Royal Highness also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles from the age of 13-17," it adds.
"She continued to volunteer at the soup kitchen when she would return home to Los Angeles until the age of 22."
Meghan's work with charities such as UN Women, for whom she became Women's Advocate for Women's Political Participation and Leadership in 2015, and as a Global Ambassador for World Vision are also noted.
The biography does not, however, make any mention of her Hollywood past.
The 36-year-old spent seven years playing Rachel Zane in the US drama series Suits, but retired from acting when her engagement to Harry was announced.
Press Association
