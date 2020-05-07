'I am able to put food on my table and financially stable - that's just not the story for a lot of people'

Miley Cyrus walks the runway at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Miley Cyrus says she has "no idea" what life during the coronavirus pandemic is really like.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker said she understands millions people around the world are struggling with social distancing measures because they may have lost their job or be confined to a small home with no outdoor space so she feels fortunate to live such a "comfortable" life and not have to experience any hardship during this time of uncertainty.

She told the Wall Street Journal: "I know I'm in a unique position, and my experience with this pandemic is not like most everyone else's in my country and around the world.

"My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like... I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that's just not the story for a lot of people."

The 27-year-old star has kept busy with her Instagram Live show 'Bright Minded', and though she's had a number of high-profile guests over the last few weeks, some of her famous friends have ignored her approaches to appear and she thinks that's also because they feel uncomfortable speaking about their experiences in isolation when they are so different to those of their fans.

She added: "I'm sure some people I was reaching out to felt the same way I do, which is that my experience is so rare, it almost doesn't feel right to talk about.

"I'm sure a lot of the hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn't feel right for celebrities to share our experience. Because it just doesn't compare."

Online Editors