Cheryl Tweedy has hit out at speculation on social media about her split from former One Direction star Liam Payne.

Cheryl Tweedy has hit out at speculation on social media about her split from former One Direction star Liam Payne.

'I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life' - Cheryl slams Liam Payne split speculation

The pair, who were together for two and a half years, announced that they had ended their relationship on Twitter yesterday.

The singers announced they were "going our separate ways" in nearly-identical posts as they stressed that their priority is their one-year-old son, Bear.

The former X Factor judge took to the social media site again today to defend her beloved mother, Joan, from online speculation.

"I hate responding to stuff especially at such difficult times, but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam," she said.

"I don't know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it.

"I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life."

Cheryl (35) described her mother as a "kind woman" and insisted the rumours were false.

Cheryl and her mother Joan Callaghan in London in 2003

"She is a soft and kind woman who doesn't deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her."

The former Girls Aloud star and One Direction band member (24) have said that they remain dedicated to raising their son.

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together," they said.

Online Editors