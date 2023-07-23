Humza Yousaf visits popular Highland music festival with family

The First Minister has shown off his mocktail-mixing skills at one of Scotland’s most loved Highland festivals.

Humza Yousaf visited Speyfest on Sunday afternoon where he enjoyed musical artists and caught up with supporters and volunteers.

He even gave mixology a go, trying his hand at making alcohol-free cocktails while festival-goers laughed and cheered.

Humza Yousaf tries his hand at mixing mocktails (Paul Campbell/PA)

The festival in the village of Fochabers, Moray, is in its 26th year, having been launched in 1995.

Mr Yousaf introduced string band the Auld Fochabers Fiddlers to the Christie stage.

He also met pipe and whistle player Ryan Murphy, who performed for the First Minister with his band Imar, before speaking with Mr Yousaf and showing him his bagpipes.

Mr Murphy said: “Meeting the First Minister at Speyfest was a great surprise.

“He is a great guy, approachable and genuinely interested in the festival’s spirit.

Humza Yousaf poses for a selfie with a fan (Paul Campbell/PA)

“It was a reminder that leaders can also be down-to-earth and connected to the people.”

The festival welcomed thousands of fans over the weekend who enjoyed more than 30 musical acts involving about 160 musicians.

On Twitter, the First Minister wrote: “Great day with the family at the amazing Speyfest.

“Well done to all the organisers for putting on such a brilliant festival.

“A real honour introducing the Auld Fochabers Fiddlers, they played a lovely tribute to the late and great James Alexander, founder of Speyfest.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

This year’s acts included Celtic rock favourites Skerryvore, the award-winning Manran, Talisk, critically acclaimed singer Siobhan Miller and Speyside’s own Calum Stewart.

Speyfest chief Ashleigh MacGregor said: “Now in its 26th year, Speyfest continues to be a beacon of community spirit, providing a platform for well-known and emerging talent to shine and preserving our rich heritage for generations to come.

“We’re incredibly proud of the legacy we have built over the last quarter of a century.

“It was fantastic to welcome the First Minister of Scotland to the festival for the first time and show him all that this important event in the Scottish cultural calendar has to offer.”