‘Huge possibility’ that Jedward will become sperm donors for their friend

Jedward have said there is a “huge possibility” that they will become sperm donors for their friend, who has asked them to help her have children via IVF treatment.

“She wants Irish blood running through her baby, and we have great genes,” they said.

The friend in question is living across the Atlantic in America, and has already had her eggs frozen.

Read More

Speaking on the Ray D’Arcy Show earlier today, the twins shared that becoming sperm donors for her would be a way to help a friend, and also have children without the dramatics of a relationship.

“Me and John, we’re at a point in our lives where we’re 30, and we’d have to get married or do certain things to have kids,” said Edward.

“If you get into a serious relationship now, you gotta hang on a few more years to even get going you know,” he added.

When asked which of them would be the actual donor, the twins said “whoever works out… whoever has the better bits and bobs”.

“Whether it’s John or Edward, it would still be a really cool kid coming into the world,” said Edward.

The pair are sure they would be good dads, and say they would help raise the baby.

“I think me and Edward would be the best dads. I think we have so much to give, and we want the best for people in general. It’s exciting,” said John.

The twins first shared the news in March on Friday’s BBC Breakfast, and have since said that plans are on hold because of the pandemic. They assured Ray D’Arcy that this is “100pc a real thing”.

“I know people have been talking about this, and Edward let it slip in a BBC interview, but yeah we do a lot of things in private and yeah I think it is a very huge possibility,” said John.

“Y’know when you have a conversation about things, and you have layers of conversation where you talk about it again and again, and then you think, you know what that would actually be a great thing to do and be involved in,” they said.