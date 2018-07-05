Kim Kardashian West and Julia Roberts were among the stars to share their July 4 celebrations with fans.

How stars including Kim Kardashian West and Julia Roberts celebrated July 4

Americans celebrate the date as Independence Day to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration Of Independence in 1776.

And celebrities across the country joined in the party, posting updates on social media.

Roberts, 50, is new to Instagram having joined the social media platform last week.

She wished fans a happy fourth, posting a picture of the top half of her face in front of US flags blowing in the wind.

Kardashian West, 37, posted several times on her Instagram story, revealing she was spending the big day at a lake, relaxing on a boat and wakeboarding.

Earlier, she shared pictures of herself wearing a dress decorated in the stars and stripes of the US flag.

A smiling Kate Hudson showed off her baby bump while waving a US flag and wearing matching cowboy boots.

The 39-year-old actress, who is expecting her third child and first with boyfriend boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, captioned the image: “Happy fourth!”

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, 30, shared a picture of herself wearing a red dress while holding a US flag.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, baked a pie resembling a US flag for Independence Day.

The image was captioned: “Have a safe, happy, delicious 4th!”

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, 23, marked the big day with a barbecue, eating burgers and hot dogs on red, white and blue plates.

Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness shared a picture of himself posing in front of a US flag while wearing a dress and heels.

He captioned the image: “Proud to be American, we will get through this together you guys, love you all.”

But it was not only American celebrities celebrating. British stars also got in on the act, with singer Rita Ora posting a bikini picture with the caption: “Happy 4th to all my Americano’s.”

And Sam Smith wore a stars and stripes hoodie while holding four fingers up to the camera on Instagram.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: “Happy 4th of July America ❤ Be safe & have all the fun xx.”

