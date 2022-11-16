| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How social media permanently changed the way we grieve

When Nineties pop star Aaron Carter died last weekend, many turned to his famous exes Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan for words of wisdom – and demanded them when they weren’t immediately forthcoming. Eloise Hendy asks whether social media has permanently altered the way we grieve

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home in California on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Expand
Hilary Duff Expand
Lindsay Lohan Expand

Close

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home in California on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home in California on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

/

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home in California on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Eloise Hendy

If there’s one thing tabloids, gossip columns and internet rumour mills delight in more than a celebrity love triangle, it’s a love triangle that ends in tragedy. Add a dose of Noughties nostalgia into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for the perfect media storm. So it probably shouldn’t have come as a surprise that the as-yet-unexplained death of late Nineties pop star Aaron Carter opened the floodgates to a tsunami of headlines, many of which dragged two other Y2K icons into the tumult.

He was the quintessential, proto-Bieber, troubled teen heartthrob. Famous at the age of nine. A multi-platinum artist before hitting puberty. And, in his adulthood, the living embodiment of the many ways both those facts might derail a person’s ability to have any semblance of a normal life. Yet to many millennials he will most likely always be known as one-third of the ultimate teeny-bopper love triangle. For a relatively brief period between 2002 and 2003, Carter was simultaneously on-off dating Lizzie McGuire-era Hilary Duff and a pre-Mean Girls Lindsay Lohan.

Most Watched

Privacy