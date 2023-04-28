How does a British coronation differ from Europe’s other monarchies?

The UK has the last monarchy in Europe that still holds a coronation ceremony (PA) — © PA

The United Kingdom is the last country in Europe to hold a coronation ceremony for its monarchy.

However, other European countries still have monarchies, and practice their own unique ceremonies.

There are 12 sovereign monarchies left on the continent, with 10 of them hereditary, and two, Vatican City and Andorra, elective.

Here is a list of how their royals accede to the throne:

– Luxembourg

Luxembourg is a Grand Duchy, with a hereditary Grand Duke serving as head of state.

Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg (right) arrives for the 200th Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (Andrew Matthews/PA) — © Andrew Matthews

He is inaugurated during a ceremony at Luxembourg’s parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, where he vows to obey the country’s constitution.

– Denmark

Denmark is a constitutional monarchy, with a hereditary head of state.

The current monarch, Queen Margrethe II, did not have any formal enthronement ceremony.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark inspects a guard of honour (David Giles/PA) — © David Giles

Instead, news of her accession was announced from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

– Norway

Norway is a constitutional monarchy, with a hereditary monarch as its head of state.

King Harald V of Norway (Gareth Fuller/PA) — © Gareth Fuller

The current monarch, King Harald V, was consecrated as king during a ceremony at Nidaros Cathedral in the city of Trondheim in 1991.

– Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, a microstate landlocked between Austria and Switzerland, is a semi-constitutional monarchy, with a hereditary prince as its head of state.

The state does not have a coronation.

The then Queen with her Royal guests pose for a picture before her Sovereign Monarchs Jubilee lunch at, in the Grand reception room at Windsor Castle. The group photograph attendees are (front row, left to right) HM the Emperor of Japan, HM the Queen of the Netherlands, HM the Queen of Denmark, HM the King of the Hellenes, HM the King of Romania, HM Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, HM the King of Bulgarians, HM the Sultan of Brunei, HM the King of Sweden, HM the King of Swaziland, and HH the Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein John Stillwell/PA) — © John Stillwell

Instead, the most recent prince, Prince Hans Adam, attended a mass by the Catholic Archbishop of Vaduz in Liechtenstein.

– Sweden

Sweden is a constitutional monarchy with a hereditary monarch as its head of state.

Instead of a coronation, Sweden’s monarch takes an oath of regal assurance during a meeting of the Swedish cabinet.

Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, and Queen Silvia of Sweden (Gareth Fuller/PA) — © Gareth Fuller

Afterwards, a formal ceremony is held at the Hall of State at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

– Vatican City

Vatican City is the home of the Holy See, the Government of the Catholic Church.

The Pope is the elected head of the church.

Pope Francis (Danny Lawson/PA) — © Danny Lawson

He is chosen by the church’s cardinals.

After the pope is elected, he is inaugurated during a mass in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

– Spain

Spain is a constitutional monarchy with a hereditary monarch as its head of state.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain (Gareth Fuller/PA) — © Gareth Fuller

The current king, King Juan Carlos, ascended to the throne in a low-key ceremony at the Spanish parliament following the abdication of his father in 2014.

– Andorra

Andorra, a microstate landlocked between France and Spain, is a semi-elective diarchy. This means that it has two heads of state – one appointed and one elected.

The elected head of state is the President of France, while the appointed head of state is the Catholic Bishop of Urgell.

Emmanuel Macron (right) is a co-prince of Andorra/PA) — © Jane Barlow

When Emmanuel Macron was sworn in as President of France, he also became the co-prince of Andorra.

Similarly, when Joan-Enric Vives i Sicilia was appointed Bishop of Urgell by the Pope he was made a co-prince too.

– The Netherlands

The Netherlands is a constitutional monarchy with a hereditary monarch as its head of state.

The then Queen gives a speech during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, as part of King Willem Alexander’s State Visit to the UK (Yui Mok/PA) — © Yui Mok

The king or queen is inaugurated during a joint-assembly of the country’s parliament, held at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam.

– Belgium

Belgium is a constitutional monarchy with a hereditary monarch as its head of state.

The current king, King Phillipe, was sworn in as monarch during a formal service in Brussels.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth III (Sarah Meysonnier/PA) — © Sarah Meyssonnier

A parade was held through the streets of the capital, with King Philippe appearing with his family at the balcony of the Royal Palace.

– Monaco

Monaco, a microstate on the French Riviera, is a principality, with a hereditary prince as its head of state.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, (David Parry Media Assignments/PA) — © David Parry Media Assignments

The Prince of Monaco is enthroned in an investiture ceremony at Saint Nicholas Cathedral.

The prince is presented with two keys of the city as part of his investiture.