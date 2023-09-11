‘How can you be that hungry all the time when you’re the size of a chicken nugget?’ – Comedian PJ Gallagher on raising twins

Radio host and comedian PJ Gallagher has spoken of the “rollercoaster” first two weeks of raising his twins with partner Kelly Doolin, following his return to the airwaves.

The actor welcomed his little boy Milo and girl Stevie into the world with his Boston-born partner late in August, after the couple announced they were expecting back in March.

“How can you be that hungry all the time when you are only the size of a chicken nugget,” the Naked Camera star, PJ Gallagher, told his co-presenter Jim McCabe on the Morning Glory show.

Gallagher, who spoke openly about losing his beloved mother in November, returned for his first day back on Radio Nova since their birth, to a warm welcome from listeners to the show.

The pair have been presenting the morning breakfast programme since April 2021 after moving their on-air partnership from Classic Hits.

PJ Gallagher and Kelly Doolin. Photo: Andres Poveda

When his co-presenter asked, “how has it been?” the comic joked that it has been “very hard”.

“It’s been all consuming. Everybody says it to you, ‘you are done, that’s it, you are goosed, life gone.’ No it isn’t,” he said.

He also joked that he had the “only kids in the world that didn’t know how to eat”.

“They are doing it now. The nappies and all, they’re heavy aren’t they. I’ll be bringing them into work. I’m not paying for them. They are going into the thing downstairs. Either that or I’ll be sticking them into bins on the road,” he joked.

The 48-year-old stand-up comic joked that he was “ready for all types of things” before the arrival of his twins but he “was not ready for the weight of wee” in nappies.

“I didn’t think it was a thing. It’s been quite the rollercoaster,” he added.