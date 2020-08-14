| 15.1°C Dublin

House of Windsor: Inside the Sussexes' luxury 'family home'

Move: The $10m Santa Barbara mansion bought by Prince Harry and wife Meghan

Move: The $10m Santa Barbara mansion bought by Prince Harry and wife Meghan

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have bought a property in the celebrity hotspot of Santa Barbara for a reported $10m (€8.5m).

The British royals had been house hunting for some time after relocating to the US from Canada just before the coronavirus lockdown.

They have settled on the coastal city in California where a whole host of top US stars like Oprah Winfrey and singer Ariana Grande live.

