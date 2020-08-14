House of Windsor: Inside the Sussexes' luxury 'family home'

Move: The $10m Santa Barbara mansion bought by Prince Harry and wife Meghan

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have bought a property in the celebrity hotspot of Santa Barbara for a reported $10m (€8.5m).

The British royals had been house hunting for some time after relocating to the US from Canada just before the coronavirus lockdown.

They have settled on the coastal city in California where a whole host of top US stars like Oprah Winfrey and singer Ariana Grande live.

The home is said to have nine bedrooms, a games room, home theatre, spa facilities, an elevator, gym and a swimming pool. A spokesman for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."

It is understood Harry's father Prince Charles did not help in purchasing the property. Alongside the 14,500-sqft main house there is a two-bedroom guesthouse and tennis court on the seven-acre site. Harry and Meghan plunged the British royal family into a period of crisis when they announced earlier in the year they wanted to step back from their positions as senior royals and become financially independent. A summit of senior royals was convened by the queen at Sandringham to discuss the issue, with Harry sitting down for talks with his grandmother, father Charles and brother Prince William.

Whatsapp Move: The $10m Santa Barbara mansion bought by Prince Harry and wife Meghan It was later announced they would no longer be working members of the monarchy.