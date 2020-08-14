House of Windsor: Inside the Sussexes' luxury 'family home'

Move: The $10m Santa Barbara mansion bought by Prince Harry and wife Meghan
It is understood Harry's father Prince Charles did not help in purchasing the property.
Alongside the 14,500-sqft main house there is a two-bedroom guesthouse and tennis court on the seven-acre site.
Harry and Meghan plunged the British royal family into a period of crisis when they announced earlier in the year they wanted to step back from their positions as senior royals and become financially independent.
A summit of senior royals was convened by the queen at Sandringham to discuss the issue, with Harry sitting down for talks with his grandmother, father Charles and brother Prince William.