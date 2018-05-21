Hospital worker fired 'for accessing Ed Sheeran's health records'

An hospital worker was sacked and another reprimanded for reportedly accessing Ed Sheeran’s health records.

An hospital worker was sacked and another reprimanded for reportedly accessing Ed Sheeran’s health records.

Ipswich Hospital confirmed that two staff members were disciplined following a data breach.

According to the BBC, who filed a Freedom of Information request, both cases of disciplinary action happened after 16 October, the date on which the singer was admitted to the hospital with a broken wrist and elbow. Sheeran, from Framlingham, Suffolk, told fans at the time he had suffered “a bit of a bicycle accident”. He was forced to cancel a host of shows in Asia.

In the FOI, the hospital said staff members “accessed patient information without legitimate or clinical reason”. It admitted neither was referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council or other professional bodies. Following Sheeran’s visit, in which he was allegedly asked to sign autographs by staff members, the hospital launched a review of the care given to “high profile” patients.

A spokesperson said the review considered “confidentiality, privacy of the patient and their loved ones and practical considerations”. Sheeran has been contacted for comment.

Independent News Service