'Hopefully one day we can be friends' - Una Healy on her relationship with estranged husband Ben Foden

Una Healy has quashed rumours that she has moved on from her recent heartbreak by hooking up with LA hunk and soul singer Kenneth Guidroz.

The Saturdays singer was pictured holding hands with the model when she was out in the US working on new music, shortly after she called it quits with husband Ben Foden. The Tipperary star (37) married rugby player Ben in 2012 but they split earlier this year when he reportedly cheated on Una. The pair have two children together, Aoife-Belle (6) and Tadhg (3).

Una turned heads at the Pride of Britain awards last week, where she revealed to Closer magazine that she one day hoped to bury the hatchet and remain friends with her ex.

"Of course I want to stay friends with Ben," said Una. "He's the father of my children and he's in my life forever, so hopefully one day we can be friends."

Una Healy and Ben Foden. Picture: Instagram

Una has handled the break-up in style, ditching her trademark red hair for blonde locks. She has since been busy recording new music for an upcoming solo album, travelling to the both the UK and America in recent weeks. The mum-of-two was spotted letting her hair down in LA with Kenneth, the pair also looked to be getting cosy in social media snaps.

However, Una insisted on the red carpet that her children were her only priority right now and she had moved them back to her mother's house in Tipperary.

"Kenneth was just someone I spent time with in LA as a friend, we're not dating. I'm just taking it day by day and focusing on the kids, my friends and family," she said.

Una added that using the experience to fuel her new album was helping her to "bring out a positive" from the situation.

She said the support of her Saturdays band-mates Frankie Bridge, Vanessa White, Mollie King and Rochelle Humes had helped her through the break-up.

Una Healy heads to dinner with model Kenneth ‘KP’ Guidrozl at Nobu. Picture: MEGA

"I also love music as I can put all my emotions into it," she said.

"My fans have been so supportive and the Saturdays girls too. Even strangers have helped, which is lovely."

Una was unaccompanied at the Pride of Britain awards, which honours the UK's bravest citizens. She walked the red carpet alone in a show-stopping purple floor-length sequined gown but managed to spark band reunion talk when she posed with the other girls from the Saturdays, with all but Vanessa in attendance.

Other Irish stars to step out at the event were Amanda Byram and her husband Julian Okines. Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews also attended. New mum Vogue arrived for the event at the Grosvenor House Hotel wearing a silver satin bustier and high waisted trousers with satin trim, in an Yves Saint Laurent-inspired look.

Herald