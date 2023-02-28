| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

Home and Away stars enjoy stop in Roscommon during Irish road trip

Patrick O’Connor and Sophie Dillman popped into Ballaghaderreen for lunch last Friday

Patrick O&rsquo;Connor and Sophie Dillman landed in Ireland last week Expand

Close

Patrick O&rsquo;Connor and Sophie Dillman landed in Ireland last week

Patrick O’Connor and Sophie Dillman landed in Ireland last week

Patrick O’Connor and Sophie Dillman landed in Ireland last week

Neasa Cumiskey

Two Australian soap stars paid a visit to Co Roscommon during a trip to Ireland over the weekend.

Patrick O’Connor and Sophie Dillman, who play Dean Thompson and Ziggy Astoni in Home and Away, popped into Ballaghaderreen for a spot of lunch on Friday.

Most Watched

Privacy