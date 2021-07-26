Home and Away actor Dieter Brummer dies aged 45

Australian actor Dieter Brummer has died aged 45.

Brummer was best known for his role as Shane Parrish on TV soap Home And Away between the years of 1991 and 1996.

He was found dead at a house in Sydney on Saturday and his death is not being treated as suspicious, according to Australian media.

In a statement on Monday, Brummer's family said: "We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter.

"He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same" it added.

Vale Dieter Brummer, joined the Neighbours alumni in 2012 as Capt. Troy Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 💛 pic.twitter.com/JkN6CLvbqQ — Neighbours (@neighbours) July 26, 2021

"Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years."

The Seven Network, which airs Home and Away in Australia, also released a statement.

"Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences," a statement said.

"We send our sincere condolences to Dieter's family and friends during this very difficult time."

Brummer also played roles in Underbelly, Winners and Losers and Neighbours.