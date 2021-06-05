Hollywood actress Jane Seymour hails Brian O’Driscoll's BBQ skills after garden party

Legendary screen actress Jane Seymour has praised the “incredibly talented rugby star” Brian O’Driscoll as she enjoyed a BBQ hosted by the former Ireland international and his wife Amy Huberman.

The one-time Bond girl, who is in Ireland to film a new series Harry Wild, took to Instagram to share the fun evening she enjoyed in the company of the couple who invited the famous actress to their home in Rathmines on Friday night.

The friendship was sparked when the Finding Joy star met Jane on the set of her upcoming detective series.

Jane shared a photo with Amy and Brian, who were also joined by filmmaker John Butler and comedian David O’Doherty, captioning the post: “We had a lovely outdoor BBQ with the incredibly talented rugby star @brianodriscoll cooking for us!”

“It was nice to spend time with @amy_huberman, @scottiehoc, @mrjohnbutler, and the great comedian @phlaimeaux!”

“It’s also fun to know I’m now the ‘envy of Ireland’ for knowing Brian, who is a fantastic chef by the way!”

Amy reposted Jane’s photo on Instagram, joking that she “will make exception for husband to have dins with a Bond girl. Coz she’s dreamboat."

Last week Jane described Dalkey, where she has been staying while filming in Ireland, as the Malibu of Dublin.

The veteran actress, who is currently living in South Dublin as she works on the Harry Wild series, told how she gets up early in the morning to capture the beauty of the sunrise.

“I have been told that Dalkey is the Malibu of Dublin,” she said in an interview with Oliver Callan on the Ryan Tubridy show on Friday morning.

“And, of course, you have some wonderful people who live around here, who I haven't seen yet, but I'm told the Edge and Enya are all around the corner somewhere.”

“It is beautiful,” she added. “Every day I wake up at five in the morning and I take photographs of the sunrise over Dalkey Island. It’s not so bad, is it?”

The 70-year star said she was enjoying working on Harry Wild, which she described as a “wonderful detective slash comedy piece”.

“We’re shooting it here, in and around Dublin,” she said. “I play a retired English professor who, using her knowledge of English literature, helps her son who is a garda, solve murders. She’s always right and she's quite a character. She is a wild woman she does not believe in getting married, if she wants a relationship she takes it. Her sidekick is a very young man who she meets in a strange situation.”

She also revealed how she will be in Ireland until mid-August and “if the series does well I might be back for more next year”.

“So I may become a regular here,” she laughed. “Malibu is home right now but after this I go to England to do another feature movie in late August in London and then I go to Oklahoma and do another movie in September. I can't believe how crazy busy I am at the moment.”