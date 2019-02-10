Holly Willoughby enjoyed time in a hot tub before she was called by her colleagues on her birthday.

Holly Willoughby celebrates turning 38 at luxury hotel while colleagues call her to sing 'Happy Birthday'

The This Morning host spoke live to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as they presented the ITV show on Sunday.

The duo raised a glass to wish Willoughby a happy 38th birthday and sang down the phone to the star.

Willoughby said she was having a “lovely day” and being “spoilt rotten”.

Holmes quipped: “If we’re your birthday present, I hope it gets better than this.”

Earlier on Instagram, the presenter showed off a snap of herself in a hot tub in a luxury hotel, where she is celebrating with her family.

Asked if she was enjoying a drink, the mother-of-three told This Morning: “It would be rude not to on your birthday.”

When the line was difficult to hear, Holmes joked the Dancing On Ice presenter should get a new mobile phone for her big day.

Langsford tucked into some of the topping of a birthday cake made for Willoughby in the This Morning studio after the presenter told her: “You have it.”

