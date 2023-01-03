Holly Carpenter shares snaps of romantic New Year’s trip to Morocco

The former Miss Ireland shared her trip with followers on Instagram.

Holly shared her journey through Morocco with followers on Instagram.

Influencer Holly Carpenter has shared stunning snaps of her sunny New Year’s celebrations in Morocco.

The former Miss Ireland took to Instagram to give her 100k followers an insight into life in Marrakesh.

Travelling with boyfriend Jamie Hunt, the pair have snapped sweet shots of them exploring the city.

"We’re spending the first few days in Marrakesh and it’s even more beautiful than I expected!” Holly said.

"So happy to be ticking this place off our bucket list.”

The model shared a video of their route back to their hotel, showing the twists and turns of alleyways, tunnels and narrow streets.

Expand Close Holly shared her journey through Morocco with followers on Instagram. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Holly shared her journey through Morocco with followers on Instagram.

The couple stayed in a riad – a traditional Moroccan house built around an inner courtyard.

Snaps shared by Holly show a stunning tiled garden complete with a fountain, orange trees and a lavish pool

Video of the Day

Expand Close The former Miss Ireland shared her trip with followers on Instagram. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The former Miss Ireland shared her trip with followers on Instagram.

Promising to share all the details with followers as the couple jet-sets off to their next hotel, Holly confessed she has been bombarded with messages about her Morocco trip.

Holly confirmed her relationship with Cork native Jamie two years ago after meeting online and getting together during lockdown.

She said that she’s “very happy” with him but teased at the time that she wouldn’t “be giving anything away about him".

“Despite everything going on I think in this day and age we are really lucky with dating apps and technology that we can actually meet new people and connect without ever leaving our house, so that's really positive,” she told sundayworld.com.

Her salesman beau celebrated his 33rd birthday in August, and former Miss Ireland Holly took to Instagram to pay him tribute.

Sharing a series of photos, which included the couple partying at a festival and enjoying a staycation, Holly wrote: “Happy Birthday to my️ [love] @jambomamboo ageing like a fine wine.”

The couple have shared sun-kissed summer holidays together across the globe, from France to their current getaway in Morocco.