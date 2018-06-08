The youngest sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been found dead in her Buenos Aires apartment, Argentine officials said.

Holland's Queen Maxima 'shocked and devastated' after death of her sister (33) in suspected suicide

The death of 33-year-old Ines Zorreguieta, in an apparent suicide, was confirmed by Trudy Hulscher of the Royal House’s communications department.

A spokesperson for the palace issued a statement last night, saying the queen is "shocked and devastated" at her sister's death and immediately flew to Argentina with her husband, Prince Willem-Alexander. The funeral service will be a private one with only family members attending, according to Dutch reports.

Queen Maxima’s sister, second from left on back row, has died (Secretariat Royal House Division of the Netherlands via AP)

“It is presumed that it was a suicide,” a spokesman of the Dutch government told the Argentinian newspaper, La Nacion. Maxima was born and raised in Argentina until she met her now-husband 1999 and moved to the Netherlands.

Ms Zorreguieta was a psychologist who worked for an office on social policies at the president’s office. She had also worked for the social development ministry in Buenos Aires province and at a United Nations office in Panama. Maxima had a close relationship with her youngest sister, who was a bridesmaid at her wedding to Willem-Alexander, and a godmother to Ariane, the third child of the Dutch royals.

This photo relesead by Telam on June 07, 2018, shows Ines Zorreguieta, the youngest sister of Argentine-born Maxima Zorreguieta, now queen of the Netherlands, attending the baptism of Princess Ariane on October 20, 2007 in The Hague, Netherlands.

She has cancelled upcoming engagements over the coming weeks, including a Baltic tour to Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia with her husband next week. Argentinian Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie issued condolences, saying: "It is a great sorrow to lose a sister, especially a very beloved sister".

Her father, Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta, died last year in Buenos Aires aged 89 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during the official picture at the state banquet in the Grand Ducal Palace on May 23, 2018 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. The Dutch King and Queen are in Luxembourg for a three day state visit. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

