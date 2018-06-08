Holland's Queen Maxima 'shocked and devastated' after death of her sister (33) in suspected suicide
Ines Zorreguieta was a psychologist who worked for an office on social policies at the president’s office
The youngest sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been found dead in her Buenos Aires apartment, Argentine officials said.
The death of 33-year-old Ines Zorreguieta, in an apparent suicide, was confirmed by Trudy Hulscher of the Royal House’s communications department.
A spokesperson for the palace issued a statement last night, saying the queen is "shocked and devastated" at her sister's death and immediately flew to Argentina with her husband, Prince Willem-Alexander.
The funeral service will be a private one with only family members attending, according to Dutch reports.
“It is presumed that it was a suicide,” a spokesman of the Dutch government told the Argentinian newspaper, La Nacion.
Maxima was born and raised in Argentina until she met her now-husband 1999 and moved to the Netherlands.
Ms Zorreguieta was a psychologist who worked for an office on social policies at the president’s office. She had also worked for the social development ministry in Buenos Aires province and at a United Nations office in Panama.
Maxima had a close relationship with her youngest sister, who was a bridesmaid at her wedding to Willem-Alexander, and a godmother to Ariane, the third child of the Dutch royals.
She has cancelled upcoming engagements over the coming weeks, including a Baltic tour to Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia with her husband next week.
Argentinian Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie issued condolences, saying: "It is a great sorrow to lose a sister, especially a very beloved sister".
Her father, Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta, died last year in Buenos Aires aged 89 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
- If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.
Online Editors
Related Content
- The Netherlands' Queen Maxima dusts off 120-year-old diamond tiara for glittering state visit
- Jordan's Queen Rania and The Netherlands' Queen Máxima put on united stylish display
- The Netherlands' Queen Máxima hits the slopes with husband and three daughters in Austria
- From a former waitress and reality star to a divorce scandalising the crown: who's who in the European royal families