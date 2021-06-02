Rosanna Davison with grandmother Emily as she meets her babies for the first time

Caring full-time for three babies under two while juggling a high-profile career would be daunting for anyone. Throw in a pandemic as well and it’s little wonder Rosanna Davison (37) is dreaming of getting away from it all now that travel restrictions have eased.

But for now, the former jet-setter will have to be content with nesting in her south Dublin home with husband Wes and their twin babies Oscar and Hugo (6 months) and daughter Sophia (18 months).

“We got through the colic phase with the boys and now they're demented with teething so that's tough enough but we're just managing as best we can,” she told Independent.ie.

“We don't have any trips planned at the moment as I just don't know how we would manage. Even just packing for Sophia to go down to Wexford for a few nights last summer took a whole day.

“I don't know how I'd cope with packing for three babies and two dogs. We might try to go to our family’s house in Wexford but as much as we'd love to go on a holiday, I just don't think it's going to be possible this year. We’ll have to wait until the kids are a little bit older.”

The former Miss World recently had an “emotional” reunion with her grandmother Maeve Emily de Burgh, who turns 95 next month, as she met her two baby boys for the first time ever.

A colourful character who lives in the ancestral home of Bargy Castle in Co Wexford, she was once a spy and involved in Cold War espionage. Rosanna is very close to her.

“I visited my granny a few times last summer when the country re-opened for intercounty travel but I haven't seen her since September and I had the boys in November.

"I’m in touch with her all the time and we email back and forth and talk on the phone a lot and I send her photographs of the boys. She was really looking forward to meeting them,” she said.

“Obviously she had to wait until she was fully vaccinated and my parents are vaccinated. So restrictions allowed my dad to drive her up from Wexford and for her to meet the boys and see Sophia for the first time since September.

“It was really emotional. Obviously it's really special for them to have a great-grandmother and I'm very proud that she's still so healthy and well. She's 95 next month so just to get those photos and for them to meet and for the memories and for us to show them the photos in the future.”

“Parents just want to ensure that their little ones are happy, comfortable and content. Some of my friends have experienced nappy rash with their children and it can be really distressing for baby as well as parents,” she said.

She had baby Sophia in November 2019 before getting pregnant naturally with her twin babies just four months later in what she described as a “miracle” after years of fertility struggles.