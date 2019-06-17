Prince Harry and wife Meghan have celebrated Father's Day by sharing a new image of their six-week-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Hold tight: Harry and Meghan celebrate Father's Day with adorable photo of Archie

The sepia-toned photo of Archie staring at the camera and gripping his dad's left hand was shared on the SussexRoyal Instagram account.

The British prince's wedding ring is also visible in the picture.

The post was captioned: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to the Duke of Sussex."

Meghan and Harry also shared an image to mark American Mother's Day in May when Archie was less than a week old.

The post of the baby's feet in front of forget-me-not flowers was liked more than two million times on the social media site.

It was captioned: "Paying tribute to all mothers today, past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.

"We honour and celebrate each and every one of you."

Prince Charles and the Prince William also shared Father's Day posts.

On Twitter, Charles shared good wishes with "Dads everywhere".

William marked the occasion by sharing two photos, one of him with dad Charles and a more recent picture with son Louis.

