Hit Netflix series Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey confirm split

Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago has confirmed she has split from co-star Harry Jowsey.

The couple, who met on the Netflix reality show and got engaged on a reunion episode last month, were living apart during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking in a YouTube video entitled Our Break Up, she said: “Harry and I are not together anymore, he decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken.”

She added: “I genuinely thought that we were just going through a rocky period and that we were going to figure it out and when I moved to LA we would figure it out.

“I genuinely thought that no matter what we were going to end up together. I thought we were going to get married.”

She continued: “There are a lot of things I personally believe, for my mental health, that I cannot tolerate anymore.

“I cannot fake a relationship. I cannot pretend that everything is going to be OK. I’m deciding to come forward with this video to announce that we’re not together and we’re not getting back together because I needed to solidify that in my own brain and be honest with you guys.

“I can only tolerate so much and I need to move on, and the only way I can move on is by making this video and telling everyone that that’s what happened.

“I’m trying not to give too many details because it’s a very personal situation.

“There are things that have been done that have made me realise that that is not the relationship I deserve to be in, there are two sides to every story and I’m not perfect either. The love I had for him was very, very, very, very real.”

Going to go live on Instagram tomorrow to explain why I broke up with Francesca. Thanks for the love & support 💓 nothing bad has happened so please donât jump to conclusions, Iâll explain it all tomorrow in detail. Thanks for understanding x — Harry Jowsey (@HarryJowsey) June 16, 2020

Farago said Jowsey ended the relationship because of the long distance, as she lives in Vancouver in Canada and he lives in Los Angeles.

She said: “There was a lot of rumours that came up that turned out to be true, I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages.

“I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone and how could you propose to someone but you’re also saying ‘I can’t be with you because of the distance’, it makes me feel like I was being played and just sad with myself for letting myself be put through this situation.

“I don’t think anyone can stay in a situation where you’re extremely unhappy and you’re not being treated the way you should be treated. There’s a lot more to this story.”

Jowsey later posted a video on his Instagram story, saying he would clarify what happened in a live post later.

He said: “I just want to thank everyone who isn’t jumping to conclusions … there are always two sides to every story.

“Francesca knows I’m always going to love her and she’s always in my heart, in a special place with me. But I’m going to touch on that tomorrow.”

PA Media