Hip hop superstar unveiled as guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12

Nicki Minaj has been unveiled as a guest judge on the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Nicki Minaj has been unveiled as a guest judge on the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The rap superstar will join RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews on the season 12 premiere of the popular show.

Announcing the news, Minaj described it as “a dream of mine for so long”.

A dream of mine for so long ���� @rupaulsdragrace season 12 starts Friday 2/28 at 8pm on @VH1! ✨ #dragrace pic.twitter.com/KRLRscTG6J January 30, 2020

In an accompanying trailer, the chart-topping hip hop star said: “I am Nicki Minaj and I pledge allegiance to the drag. Show up and make herstory. Boom.”

Queens to feature on the new season include New York’s Sherry Pie, Kansas City’s Widow Von’du and Missouri’s Crystal Methyd.

Drag Race is no stranger to welcoming a global star to help kick off a new season.

Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga have all helped raise the curtain in recent years.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will air in the US on February 28. A UK date has not yet been announced.

PA Media