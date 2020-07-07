Hilary Swank preparing for Mars mission in first look at Netflix drama Away

Hilary Swank leads the cast of Away, which arrives on Netflix in September (Diyah Pera/Netflix)

Hilary Swank and Ray Panthaki are astronauts on the first mission to Mars in an early look at Netflix series Away.

Swank plays American astronaut Emma Green as she prepares to lead an international crew to the planet, leaving behind her husband Matt, played by Josh Charles, and teenage daughter Lex, played by Talitha Bateman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52y_1eC0UgQ

As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex.

Gangs Of London star Panthaki plays Ram Arya, an Air Force fighter pilot from India, second-in-command to Emma and the crew’s medic, while Mark Inavir plays Misha Popov, a Russian cosmonaut and engineer on the mission.

The series will launch on Netflix on September 4.

