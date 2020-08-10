Hilary Swank blasts off to Mars in Away trailer

Hilary Swank blasts off on the first mission to Mars in the trailer for new Netflix series Away.

Swank plays American astronaut Emma Green as she prepares to lead an international crew to the planet, leaving behind her husband Matt, played by Josh Charles, and teenage daughter Lex, played by Talitha Bateman.

As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex.

The trailer shows Swank’s character telling her daughter she will come back, and reassuring her husband she will only be gone for three years.

But while she is away Matt falls ill and the trailer shows him falling to the floor and later in a hospital bed with bandages around his head.

Gangs Of London star Ray Panthaki plays Ram Arya, an Air Force fighter pilot from India, second-in-command to Emma and the crew’s medic, while Mark Ivanir plays Misha Popov, a Russian cosmonaut and engineer on the mission.

The series will launch on Netflix on September 4.

PA Media