Hilary Duff shares baby news with a bump

The star already has one child with singer-songwriter Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Sherna Noah

Hilary Duff has revealed her baby news by showing fans a video of her bump.

The US singer and actress, 33, is expecting her third child.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of husband Matthew Koma stroking her bump.

HIlary Duff shares her news (Hilary Duff/Instagram)

The Lizzie McGuire star already has a two-year-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair, with singer-songwriter Koma, who she married in 2019.

Duff also has an eight-year-old son, Luca, from her marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie, which ended in 2016.

PA Media