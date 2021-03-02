Hilaria and Alec Baldwin announce name of newborn daughter

Hilaria Baldwin has announced her new baby daughter is named Lucia.

The yoga instructor, 37, who is married to 30 Rock actor Alec Baldwin, 62, had surprised followers by announcing the arrival of a new child, just six months after the birth of son Eduardo in September 2020.

The couple are also parents to sons Romeo, two, Leonardo, four, and Rafael, five, as well as daughter Carmen, seven.

Alec is also father to daughter Ireland, 25, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria shared a photo of the baby in a pink onesie patterned with rabbits, and wrote: “We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

Alec posted the same photo and wrote: “Blessed…”

His wife made the surprise announcement of her arrival on Monday when she shared a picture of the newborn amongst her siblings, captioned “7” with a red heart emoji.

In 2019, the couple suffered a miscarriage four months into the pregnancy. They had already lost another child earlier that year.

Hilaria previously sparked controversy over allegedly faking her Spanish heritage.

She was engulfed by a social media storm over Christmas after it was claimed she had spent years faking a Spanish accent.

In one viral clip, Baldwin appeared to struggle to recall the English word for cucumber. It later emerged she was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston to American parents.

Late last year at the height of the controversy, Baldwin accused critics of “misrepresenting” her and told the New York Times there is a “difference between hiding and creating a boundary”.

She said her American parents loved Spain and took her there on holiday from an early age, creating deep ties to the country.

PA Media