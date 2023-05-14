Highlights and memorable moments of Eurovision 2023

Eurovision got off to a memorable start when the Princess of Wales stunned fans by playing piano during the contest’s opening performance.

Kate played an instrumental piece created by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, which was recorded in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle earlier this month.

She wore a blue Jenny Packham dress and earrings which belonged to the late Queen.

The 10-second clip appeared in a performance by last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra, which included contributions from Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings and Joss Stone.

The opening film showed Kalush Orchestra performing their winning entry Stefania from the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the heart of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

Once the contest got under way, Luke Black performed for Serbia with some in the audience joining in by screaming “bitch”, a word which had been censored from his song Samo Mi Se Spava.

Soon after co-host Alesha Dixon performed a short rap referencing the King and Queen being crowned after the sixth song was performed by France’s entry La Zarra.

The former Mis-Teeq star rapped: “Six acts in and the competition is in full swing, what a week it’s been.

Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton (Aaron Chown/PA) — © Aaron Chown

“All killers, no filler, big up King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

In the UK commentary box, TV presenter and veteran Eurovision pundit Graham Norton replied: “Spitting those rhymes, love Alesha.”

Later, fans in the UK raised the traditional toast to former presenter the late Sir Terry Wogan during the ninth song, Tattoo, by Swedish winner Loreen.

During the second half, presenter Mel Giedroyc surprised viewers by wearing a milkmaid’s outfit when she appeared in the back of shot behind Hannah Waddingham.

Giedroyc, who was commentating on the show with Graham Norton, wore an outfit in the style of the 2014 Polish entry Donatan and Cleo.

She appeared to be churning butter in a suggestive manner as Waddingham introduced Armenia.

The BBC Eurovision Twitter account posted: “Mel Giedroyc as a butter churning Polish milkmaid! Give her and NTA right now!”

Before the votes were tallied, audience members were reduced to tears by an emotional rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone by former Eurovision contestants in Liverpool and Ukraine.