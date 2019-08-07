Cameron Diaz says her husband Benji Madden is the "best thing that ever happened" to her.

Cameron Diaz says her husband Benji Madden is the "best thing that ever happened" to her.

'He's the best thing that ever happened to me' - Cameron Diaz gives rare insight into married life with Benji Madden

The 46-year-old actress married the Good Charlotte frontman in a private ceremony in 2015, and although the couple like to stay out of the spotlight and keep their personal lives to themselves, Cameron has offered a rare insight into their "strong" bond.

She said: "I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband. Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50 period. All the time."

The 'Bad Teacher' star wasn't sure if she was "ready" for marriage when she tied the knot with the 40-year-old musician, but says she always knew Benji was "special".

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are seen on April 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

She added: "I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He's just a good man. There's no bulls**t. It's really refreshing. I'm grateful for him."

Cameron has retired from acting, having last appeared on the big screen in 2014 flicks 'Annie', 'Sex Tape', and 'The Other Woman', and has said she's in no rush to return to the spotlight.

Speaking to InStyle magazine for their 25th anniversary special, she said: "The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganise and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to.

"I don't miss performing. Right now I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about - something that just feels effortless."

Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz attend a basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

Online Editors