Paul Mescal’s rumoured girlfriend, US singer Phoebe Bridges has opened up on her feelings for the ‘Normal People’ actor.

When asked about speculation about her relationship with the Kildare heart-throb, the Grammy-nominated star (26) replied: “Oh, he’s the sweetest – he's the best.”

But when asked straight out if she considered him “hot”, the LA-based performer declined to comment any further, keeping her cards close to her chest.

Her remarks to ‘Style’ magazine will do little to allay rumours that the two stars gotten very close in recent times.

The talented actor, who found global fame thanks to playing Connell Waldron in Sally Rooney’s hit series, confirmed last November that he had a girlfriend but declined to reveal her identity.





Read More

Last February, he celebrated his 25th birthday and re-posted a photo of himself that Phoebe had shared on her Instagram stories, showing the actor holding a huge pile of pizza boxes.

"Happy birthday pizza boy @paulmescal," Phoebe wrote. Paul replied with a red love heart emoji and "Mmmmmm."

Further fuelling speculation of a romance was Mescal starring in one of her videos ‘Savior Complex’ which was released last December and created by ‘Fleabag’ creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Bridgers said that starring in her video, filmed in Scotland, was originally Mescal’s idea, following on from his stint in Rolling Stones video ‘Scarlet.’

“He was like, ‘I’m a fan of yours, let’s make something cool.’ And then I brought it to Phoebe and she was like, ‘Yeah, it’s too serendipitous to not do it, the fact that I told you to watch Normal People and now you guys are friends,’” she said.

A huge star in the US thanks to her smash-hit album ‘Punished’ which earned her four Grammy nominations, Bridgers also spoke about being bisexual in the ‘Style’ interview.

“I feel like I love little innocent, indie boys and then my most seminal female crushes were always the bombshells in ‘Transformer’ movies or ‘Jessica Rabbit’ or whatever,” she said.

“I actually don’t believe that anyone is like, entirely straight. I just don’t believe in straight people! It’s like, now? It’s 2021.”

In an interview last November, Mescal spoke about having a significant other and how she had been a “lifesaver” for him after being suddenly propelled into the global spotlight.

“To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her,” he said.

It’s understood that they originally met on social media and have been spotted in various locations over the past year, most notably a café in Cork after the owner there posted a photo of the pair together.

One of Ireland’s most in-demand actors, Mescal has not stopped working since finding fame on ‘Normal People’.

He has been busy filming in Australia at the start of this year after taking on a leading role in a modern-day reimagining of the classical opera ‘Carmen.’





Read More

Online Editors