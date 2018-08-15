RTE star Miriam O'Callaghan said she is unquestionably supportive of her husband Steve Carson's new work in Scotland, where he is based five days a week.

'He's so happy and I want him to be happy' - Miriam O'Callaghan on making her long-distance marriage work

Carson moved to Glasgow in 2013 after being offered and returns home to Dublin at the weekends to spend time with his wife of 23 years and their children.

"I drop him to the airport every Monday morning at 5:30am. We have a little routine - I love routine - we drink a coffee in the car and listen to Shay Byrne's Rising Time on RTE Radio One. Then I come home and if I'm not doing radio, I go back to bed for an hour," she told VIP Magazine.

"I look at it differently in that I think this is our only life. So I want everyone to have the best life they can have. This is a fantastic opportunity - he loves BBC Glasgow, he's so happy and I want him to be happy."

Miriam O'Callaghan and Steve Carson

It's such a busy house...and he never gives me any reason to worry. Somebody said to me recently, 'Only you Miriam could have a husband working away all week and not have a problem with it'."

O'Callaghan recently said she has no desire to put her feet up after decades in Irish broadcasting, although her summer chat show Saturday Night With Miriam didn't air this year and she has been filling in for her RTE colleague Sean O'Rourke, recording Today With Miriam O'Callaghan.

"I keep saying to people that I'm going to slow down, that I'm going to take it easy, but then it never seems to work out like that," she said.

"Sure, I love what I do, and obviously I kept doing Prime Time. Soon we're doing a special on the Pope, on August 23 just before he arrives, with a live studio audience."

Online Editors