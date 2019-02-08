Style Celebrity News

Friday 8 February 2019

'He's my best friend' - Louise Redknapp on 'tough' divorce from husband Jamie

Louise Redknapp said ex-husband Jamie is still her best friend (Ian West/PA)
Happy days: Jamie and Louise Redknapp with their children
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Louise Redknapp says she is still "best friends" with ex-husband Jamie as she reflects on the difficulty of their marriage breakdown last year.

The 44-year-old singer and 45-year-old retired footballer were divorced in December 2017 due to Jamie's "unreasonable behaviour" after 19 years together. It was a decision which shocked fans, friends and family alike. But it's clear they are committed to their two children - Charley (14) and Beau (10) and retain a close friendship even after calling it quits.

"Yeah, it’s been really tough, but I mean, you know, he’s my best friend," she said on the Heart Breakfast Show. "It’s been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good."

Two years ago, the Redknapps took a marriage break, which eventually ended in divorce. At the time, it was reported that Louise chose to move out of their house."I think this happens to a lot of women when they get married and have children. You have this feeling deep inside you, 'Where did I go?' But I pushed those thoughts away.  ‘I’d think of my past life as a pop star as being “not reality”. Looking after the house and my family was my reality," she told the Telegraph in 2017.

She was determined to forge a career for herself after taking a break to focus on her family and appearing on Strictly Come Dancing gave her the courage to go out on her own once again. Next month, she will take to the stage once again for the 9-5 musical. When asked about her Valentine's Day plans, she said she'll be spending it with friends.

"Oh God! Do you know what, no! I hate Valentine’s Day now! Yeah that’ll be me, Galentine’s, yeah I’ll be the one sat in the restaurant with my mate," she said. "I know, I’m too old for Valentine’s Day, right?"

Last year, Louise's former father-in-law Harry said it was "very difficult" for their family when they split, saying: "It was very difficult for us, it was a choker. We love Louise as well, it was a big blow to all of us. It’s all amicable, absolutely, Sandra talks to Louise’s mum all the time."

Online Editors

