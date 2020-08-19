'He's 61 and has no underlying health conditions - it was just bad luck' - Claudine Keane says dad recovered after Covid scare

Claudine was speaking as part of the launch of the SPAR Better Choices Back to School Campaign

Claudine Keane has spoken for the first time about her father recovering from Covid-19 and said it has made her appreciate life so much more.

She has praised the frontline workers who looked after her 61-year-old dad so well while he spent two weeks in ICU, having also developed a bad bout of pneumonia at the same time.

"He's 61 and he has no underlying health conditions at all, it was just bad luck," she said. "He got pneumonia with it as well, the worst form.

Although Claudine and her former Ireland captain husband Robbie have a family home abroad in Portugal, flying away was never an option for them, having witnessed the havoc that Covid-19 wreaks first-hand.

"I look around now and say, thank God my family is healthy and we're in a good place. We have a holiday home abroad, in Portugal, but there was no chance of us going over," she continued.

Instead, they opted to staycation in Limerick's Adare Manor with her whole family as they celebrated her father surviving the virus.

Expand Close Brian Ormond and Robbie Keane went to Adare Manor with their families / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian Ormond and Robbie Keane went to Adare Manor with their families

"He's doing great, he's back doing his gardening which he loves and he actually came down to Adare with us for the little break that we had.

"It was really special. It was my brother Ronan's first wedding anniversary and we all went down, my brother and his wife Zoe and Rob and myself and the kids and that's when you appreciate life.

"I don't think any of us will come out of this as the same people and there's a lot of goodness to come out of Covid-19 as well, a big sense of community spirit."

The Keanes managed to raise €82,000 for Our Hospital Heroes, which goes towards Ireland's 12 leading hospitals. She said that everyone who looked after her dad, right down to the cleaning staff, did a sterling job.

She is now looking forward to a bit of normality when her two boys Robert Jnr and Hudson (4) go back to primary school in September.

Claudine was speaking as part of the launch of the SPAR Better Choices Back to School Campaign

Read More

Herald