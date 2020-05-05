'Here's to chats, laughter and slagging' - Anna and Kevin celebrate five years

Kevin Sexton and Anna Geary at the Irish premiere screening of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at Odeon Point Square, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

GAA star turned broadcaster Anna Geary has paid a heart-felt tribute to her husband Kevin Sexton, five years since they met.

The couple, who wed in Anna's native Cork last year, fell in love after meeting through a friend in Dublin pub Flannery's on Camden Street.

They got together several months later.

Anna and Kevin share a home together in Dublin and have been making the most of some quality time together during lockdown.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Anna (32) posted a photo of them on their wedding day at the Castlemartyr resort last October.

Kevin had popped the question there the previous summer.

Alongside the picture, Anna wrote: "Five years ago this weekend you started up a conversation with me that hasn't stopped (though you hardly get a word in). Here's to the chats, laughter and plenty of slagging."

Davy Fitzgerald, Mairead Ronan and Rob Heffernan were among the well-known faces from GAA and broadcasting who were there to celebrate the couple's big day.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Anna told the Herald that the hardest part of wedding planning was cutting down the guest list.

Following the wedding, she said it was "the start of the best adventure yet".

As well as being a mentor on RTE's Ireland's Fittest Family, the All-Ireland camogie winner also has a weekend radio show on Today FM with Declan Pierce.

Herald