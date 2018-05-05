Here's the eye-watering amount 20-year-old Kylie Jenner's Instagram posts are now worth

Kylie Jenner may only be 20-years-old but it looks like she's the undisputed Queen of Instagram. Move over Kim...

Kylie Jenner may only be 20-years-old but it looks like she's the undisputed Queen of Instagram. Move over Kim...

The new mum of one has more than 108 million followers and is officially now the most valuable influencer on the social media platform.

Social media analytics company D'Marie Analytics have estimated that Jenner's posts are now worth a cool $1m each in "ad equivalent value". That's about €830,000. The firm says this makes Kylie the “highest-valued influencer currently on social media today”, taking over from Beyonce.

PIC: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Even aside from Snapchat, she has more than 154,000,000 followers across her social media accounts. “Kylie is an undeniable global brand, which may make some roll their eyes,” said Frank Spadafora, the firm’s CEO in a press release.

Kylie Jenner with baby girl Stormi. Picture: Instagram

“But the reality is this young, female entrepreneur’s savvy helped her reach a milestone in the influencer marketing and advertising industry which many seasoned professionals have failed to achieve.” They're not just passive followers either - the firm took note of engagement on her posts and her followers are highly engaged in her content.

Kylie Jenner shared her first selfie since giving birth to daughter Stormi

When she shared her pregnancy video on Instagram she got more 90 million views. Her daughter's name announement - Stormi - drew 17.9m likes. This is the most-liked image on Instagram, beating Beyonce's pic with her twins. So, brands she promotes, including her own, get massive exposure and are likely to see that translate into physical product sales.

Brody Jenner with sisters Kendall and Kylie, former stepmother Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

“Her use of social media to personally connect with and listen to her fans enables her to deliver products they will actually purchase," said Spadafora.

“This is a true case study for how brands can greatly benefit from working with social media influencers like Kylie.”

Online Editors