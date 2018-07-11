The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue on their two day 'mini-moon' today and there's two opportunities for the public to see them.

Here's how you can see Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Dublin today

The newlyweds landed in Dublin Airport yesterday afternoon as part of the 'Brexit charm offensive' strategy, and were escorted to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar straight away.

Later that evening, the couple attended a special garden party at Glencairn, with over 300 special guests in attendance.

The couple will continue their visit of Ireland today and there are two events on their packed itinerary where the public can catch a glimpse of them.

The Duke and Duchess will be at Trinity College later this morning where they will visit the Book of Kells. Members of the public can enter the college from the Nassau Street entrance at 10am.

They will then continue on to the CHQ Building at Dublin's Custom House Quay where they will attend various engagements, followed by a short walkabout outside the entrance of the CHQ Building near the Irish Emigration Museum.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

People who want to see the couple should arrive at 12pm across from the Harbourmaster Public House on Mayor Street.

Young musicians from the Liber8 Music Project for 14-16 year olds in the Dublin 8 area will be in attendance. Also performing will be students from The British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM).

Gardai are advising that there will be security checks at both locations and are encouraging people to bring minimal personal items to ensure ease of access.

They are also advising the public to bring plenty of water and suncream as they may be waiting outside for some time. Space is limited and numbers will be admitted on a first come first serve basis.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the airport for a two-day visit to Dublin, Ireland July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Online Editors