Meghan Markle's ambition is well-documented by this stage, but as the new British royal's marriage to Prince Harry comes under further scrutiny, more figures from her past are coming forward to shed some light on her behind the scenes personality.

Meghan Markle's ambition is well-documented by this stage, but as the new British royal's marriage to Prince Harry comes under further scrutiny, more figures from her past are coming forward to shed some light on her behind the scenes personality.

'Her goal was becoming a household name' - Meghan Markle is 'not a person you can actually be friends with', says friend

She is painted as a driven, sometimes to the point of ruthless, fiercely independent personality who always knew she wanted to succeed in both acting and campaigning for women's rights. Having achieved both by 37, when she married Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, her next project is focusing her efforts on a global scale.

A feature documenting Markle's checkered family history in Vanity Fair was published last month, most of which focused on her relationship with her estranged father Thomas and half siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr, in a bid to illuminate some of the history informing their current - and very public - rift. But one line from a former co-star is recirculating, one which attempts to highlight her personality and the role she plays in her turbulent family life.

"Meghan’s goal was always becoming a household name," a source said. "She’s insanely smart and poised, but very, very guarded. She’s not a person you can actually be friends with. She’s the type of person who is best friends with her stylist."

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Markle's best friend is in fact, her stylist Jessica Mulroney, a Toronto-based image consultant who works with Canada's first lady Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who is married to Ben, the son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, and an exceptionally well connected socialite. She is also a master of discretion, keeping Meghan and Harry's relationship secret back in 2016, with the prince hiding out in the Mulroneys home when the news leaked, and she recently joined them as the pregnant royal's personal stylist during some time during their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

The comment was intended to highlight her famously guarded nature, which, in keeping with the larger tone of the piece, came as a result of her dysfunctional upbringing. In an earlier interview, the Suits star explained reflected on her childhood, saying: "I remember busying myself and being the president of every club. Not because I actually wanted to, but because I didn’t want to eat alone at lunchtime. This overachiever mask I wore was really just the way I battled feeling displaced."

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors