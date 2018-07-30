The next generation of British royals might live an exceptionally privileged life, but for now, they are in the dark about their future in society.

'Her belief is that they should stay out of the limelight' - Britain's Queen Elizabeth wants young royals to enjoy private childhoods

Prince George, who is third in line to the throne and celebrated his fifth birthday last weekend, in particular is unaware about what lies in store for him, by design of his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Diana's former bodyguard Ken Wharfe, who worked for the royals until 1993, said the 92-year-old monarch wants the young royals like George and his younger siblings Princess Charlotte (three) and Prince Louis (three months) to enjoy as much privacy as possible.

"The Queen doesn’t like too much, too early. Her belief is that they are children and should stay out of the limelight," he told People.

Prince George plays with a toy knife as he sits with his mother the Duchess of Cambridge, whilst his father the Duke of Cambridge takes part in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, Downfarm House, Westonbirt, Tetbury

"George will know exactly who he is, and William and Kate will want to make sure that his moment of entering royal glory is kept away as long as possible."

William and Kate were similarly allowed to enjoy their own life before embracing royal duties full-time before they moved to Kensington Palace from Norfolk, where they spent the first few years of their married life together.

Former headmaster of Thomas's Battersea, where George is enrolled as George Cambridge, Ben Thomas also told the magazine the school will be striving to " provide a safe and secure and happy environment where he feels supported by a kind and loving community".

He added that there "won't be any special treatment at all".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have issued a photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday. The picture was taken in the garden at Clarence House by Matt Porteous.

In 2016, William told the BBC he would slowly introduce George's royal responsibilities to him when the time is right, saying: "Right now it’s just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can as father."

This year has been an exceptionally busy one for the royals, with appearances by George and Charlotte at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Louis' christening, and the Trooping The Colour ceremony.

Princess Charlotte waves as she leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following the wedding of her uncle Prince Harry to Megan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released this additional photograph taken Monday 9th July by Matt Porteous in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA Wire

Online Editors