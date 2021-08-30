Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lopez among stars at Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice

Dame Helen Mirren was among the stars attending a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Venice (Ian West/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lopez were among the A-listers attending Dolce & Gabbana’s star-studded fashion show in Venice.

The storied luxury fashion brand unveiled its latest Alta Moda collection at a glitzy event in St Mark’s Square.

It attracted a galaxy of Hollywood stars, with Dame Helen, an Oscar winner for her big-screen portrayal of the Queen, arriving in a couture gown fit for royalty.

An embellished gold corset was teamed with sheer sleeves and a vast skirt printed with Renaissance paintings.

Dame Helen, 76, shared the outfit to Instagram and wrote: “I had a strange and wonderful dream last night.

“I dreamt I was in Piazza San Marco in Venice, dressed like a member of the Contarini Family, and before me appeared many beautiful goddesses dressed in heavenly clothes, as a rainbow and lightening appeared and thunder rolled, and as the vision disappeared a beautiful rain began to fall and then the following happened!”

Dame Helen shared a picture showing her dancing with her Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel, 54.

She captioned that snap: “I danced in the rain with VIN DIESEL!”

Lopez, 52, wore a similarly opulent outfit.

Her floral-print ensemble was complete with a matching cape and sparkling headpiece.

In her social media posts celebrating her trip to Venice, Lopez described the fashion show as “simply magical”.

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian was also in attendance, wearing a revealing sheer dress over black underwear while posing for pictures with rocker boyfriend Travis Barker.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson performed during the show and wore a flowing gold gown for the occasion.

She shared a picture of the dress to Instagram and wrote: “A fairytale weekend in Venice. Thank you @dolcegabbana !!”

Singer Ciara turned heads in a metallic copper dress, split up the thigh.

Megan Thee Stallion was another of the stars in Venice and posted pictures of her black, one-strap gown while riding a boat through the city’s famous canals.